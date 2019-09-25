The editorial in the Sept. 6 paper ("No sentimentality") is VERY one sided. Norfolk Southern has not forgotten the Roanoke Valley, rather the Roanoke Valley has for the last decade or more pushed Norfolk Southern out of the valley.
As an employee and as an outside the Roanoke Valley resident, I have seen the issues NS has had to contend with including the latest storm water runoff fiasco. If any resident or other business has a gravel parking lot in Roanoke, they are not fined (taxed) for storm water runoff. NS has been taxed for every inch of their gravel/ballast right-of-ways in Roanoke. These are not paved areas, I believe the terminology in the law is ‘impervious to water’ or not able to absorb rain water. I don’t know, it might be one of those anomalies that, maybe gravel absorbs water differently in Roanoke than it does anywhere else, but I doubt it.
This is just the latest of many Roanoke laws and regulations that have been incurred by Norfolk Southern for no reason other than justifying a new revenue stream. Ask Sam Rasoul or Sherman Lea, When was the last time they asked NS what Roanoke could do for NS? Or any other corporation?
I wish before folks jumped on the keyboard and started attacking ANY company that is going through changes, they first look at the things area governments have done or not done to keep good relations with all employers, not wait for the chance to go on the attack.
JAMES WHITT
PULASKI
