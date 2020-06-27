We are writing in support of the views expressed in the recent op-ed by Dr. Hartman and Rev. Jones ("Roanoke Gas should opt out," June 12), who are co-chairs of Roanoke Interfaith Stewards of the Earth. As Christians, we are concerned about the environmental impact of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
We need to be moving from an extractive economy to a sustainable economy in order to significantly lower carbon emissions and help to lessen the impact of climate change. The MVP is not necessary for energy provision in our area and has had a detrimental impact on the land and will potentially also on residents.
We urge the Roanoke Gas Co. to withdraw from their contract with MVP in order to best serve the interests of the community.
LUCI AND BRUCE WRIGHT
ROANOKE
