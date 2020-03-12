The Roanoke Times published a moving article on the monument debate taking place in Richmond (Friday, March 6). It was well done and chronicled the ongoing pain and memories that our African American citizens experience from the display of these statues.
Unfortunately, the partial quote accompanying the photo of Sen. Chap Petersen mischaracterizes the full meaning of what he said.
He went on to say that he had been swayed by his colleagues to support the Senate bill. According to The Roanoke Times his final thought stated, ...”we’re going to hold hand on this journey as brothers and sisters.”
I grew up in the 1940s and 50s in Roanoke, and I remember when it was ok for our black citizens to buy merchandise at our downtown stores and eat at a counter where they stood up, but they weren’t allowed to sit a at counter and eat.
I remember when schools were separate but not so equal.
I remember when our black citizens could pay to go to a movie as long as they went in the back way and up the steps to the second balcony.
I remember when it was considered alright for a white person to sit at the back of the bus, but it wasn’t alright for our black citizens to sit at the front.
And...I remember when our history books taught about the Civil War with very little attention to the plight of the folks living under slavery.
It wasn’t right then and it isn’t right now for any of our citizens to have to constantly have it thrown up in their faces.
This is Virginia. We are better than what these statues represent. We owe it to our citizens to right a wrong.
BARBARA PETERS
ROANOKE
