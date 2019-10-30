On November 5, I have the opportunity to vote for my friend, Rhonda Seltz, to represent me as Delegate of the 7th District. I met Rhonda in 1999, shortly after she moved back to the New River Valley with her son. I watched Rhonda jump into our community and fight for the rights and health of her neighbors. Rhonda understands the needs of her community because she’s had many of the same experiences. Rhonda knows what it’s like to be a single mom working more than one job to provide for her child. Rhonda knows the best way to give our children a strong start in life is access to early childhood education. She has been an active member of NRV CHIP and Head Start for 20 years. Rhonda knows our children deserve access to their best start regardless of the income level of their parents.
Rhonda knows the fear of being uninsured and underinsured. She has been in our communities working through FAMIS and CHIP to make sure Virginia families get access to affordable care for themselves and their children. She has already created local healthcare initiatives which have been recognized and implemented on a state level. She knows how to get this work done for her fellow Virginians. She has lost a loved one to the breakdowns in our healthcare system and she’s going to fight to make sure it doesn’t happen to our family and friends. Rhonda knows that whether you live or die should not be based on income.
Rhonda knows her neighbors want to work in the NRV and make a livable wage. She knows that raising minimum wage to a livable wage and lowering healthcare costs for employers will boost Virginia’s economy. She will fight so that hardworking Virginians can live without having to rely on public benefits.
Rhonda has worked tirelessly for the last 20 years to help her friends in the New River Valley and she will work just as hard for us in Richmond.
I know why I’ll be voting for my friend Rhonda on November 5. I hope you’ll do the same.
LEEANN FRANCIS
CHRISTIANSBURG
