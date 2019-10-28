I met Rhonda Seltz as a third-year social work student at Radford University. Her introduction to social work class was the first I attended at Radford, after I transferred from a community college. There are not many individual lectures I remember, but I’ll never forget the way I felt during this one. Rhonda’s energy is electrifying and her passion for service is contagious. I entered the classroom that day feeling overwhelmed and nervous about my new environment and my chosen major. I left the classroom that day feeling welcomed and motivated. Since the day I met Rhonda, she has served as a model social worker, citizen and friend.
Regardless of your political leanings, Rhonda is someone you can admire. She has made not only her career, but her entire life about serving her community. Her altruistic lifestyle has led her to politics, rather than a greedy desire for power like we have observed with many of those currently holding office. Rhonda knows the 7th District on a much deeper level than most politicians could ever know the communities they represent. As a social worker she has worked intimately with the most vulnerable populations of the district. She understands both policy and people. She has formed a lifestyle of engulfing herself in the issues that the people of the 7th District face every day. Richmond, and the political powers that exist today as a whole need someone like Rhonda in office. We do not need any more career politicians. We need career helpers and servers. We need people who are going into politics for the reasons Rhonda has chosen to. And that is to implement plans to serve her community through the knowledge, wisdom and experience she has gained as a lifetime member and career servant of the community.
Please consider giving Rhonda your vote on November 5. You can check her out at seltz4delegate.com. I promise you that even if you do not agree with her politics, you will at least feel encouraged by the reasons she is running and appreciative to have someone like her in your community.
NICHOLAS THAYER
HERNDON
