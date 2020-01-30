Mine, for one! That's my answer to Dan Casey's column in the Jan. 23 Roanoke Times when he asks "Whose guns will the Virginia Assembly grab?" He left out the most restrictive gun control proposal of the current Governor as he discussed current proposals now before the General Assembly. (see New gun control proposals outlined, The Roanoke Times, Jan. 10)
When I retired as a police detective Virginia law allowed me to purchase my service weapon, a semi-automatic handgun, for one dollar. The governor's proposal would now define that as an "assault weapon" because it holds more than ten bullets, and I would have to apply for a RESTRICTIVE USE PERMIT to keep it. Otherwise, I would become a felon. Isn't the term restricted synonymous with infringed? I think there will be thousands of more felons.
In discussing the other proposals that will restrict our Second Amendment rights, Casey thinks we should take comfort in that these proposals have already taken effect in some other states and that the federal courts have not objected. I'm not surprised that most courts don't value Second Amendment Rights. However, I'm looking forward to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court this June.
ROGER HARRIS
ROANOKE
