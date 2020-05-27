Many restaurants and hotels will close permanently unless the federal government provides continuing financial support until the business environment returns to normal with the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine.
For restaurants and hotels at the oceanfront, the all-important Summer season will be upon us. During this vital season we earn much of our profit for the year and save necessary cash reserves to survive the lean offseason months. That will not be possible this Summer.
Upon reopening, restaurants and hotels will operate under capacity restrictions, be unable to use their bar or indoor waiting areas or have weddings or conferences.
Economists now estimate that many businesses once they are closed will not reopen or open only until the PPP funds expire and that 40 percent of currently unemployed workers will not be able to return to their former jobs. The solution to this disaster is for the federal government to provide an economic bridge for the hospitality industry until we reach a COVID-19 vaccine. This will cost far less than the alternative of continuing business closures, bank defaults and long-term unemployment for many by the states and federal government.
It’s hard to fathom the extent that mass small business failures will have upon our economy. Over 60% of the Virginia economy is based upon taxes generated from small businesses. It is equally hard to imagine how banks will deal with loan defaults and municipalities will adjust basic services and education to compensate for the loss of their tax base.
BRUCE THOMPSON
Chief Executive Officer, Gold Key | PHR Hotels, Restaurants & Resorts
VIRGINIA BEACH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.