Virginia Sanctuary counties need citizen representation that transcends the current norms.
Proposal: Draft Resolution Highlight Points
1. All 2A Virginia Sanctuary Counties agree to pay .5% extra sales tax to the Virginia state government treasury. That money goes to Virginia State Police to augment their security support of schools and complexes in excess of 10,000 square feet. This surcharge should last four years.
2. In exchange of abiding by the preceding condition, both parties agree to have revamped state senate redistricting for the next four years. Each state senate district will no longer be strictly based on population. Instead each state senate district will consist of a minimum of two and a maximum of three counties which are contiguous to each other.
3. Both parties will agree that extra regulations by state agencies and additional laws passed after the 2018 fiscal year become null and void in effect.
4. After four years, with the revamped state Senate in effect, everything will be subject to either renegotiation or reconfirmation.
These are the terms and conditions and there will be the resolution of this ongoing dispute. There will be the peace.
HARSHA SANKAR
COVINGTON
