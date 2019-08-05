Defenders of President Trump’s recent “Tweets” telling four minority U.S. Congressional members to "Go back where you came from" have charged his detractors with being too quick to label those statements as racist, and have claimed that those detractors believe all Trump supporters are racist as well.
I can only speak for myself when I say that I do not believe all Trump supporters are racist. It is my fervent hope that very few are racist. However, how am I to believe that when his defenders do not condemn the obviously racist language the President used?
Silence is considered to indicate consent and even agreement, so I would implore Republicans of good faith to publicly disavow the President on this issue. Please restore my belief in your fairness.
WAYNE RAYNAL
LEXINGTON