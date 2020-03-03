The Cult of Trump (Republican party) has shamelessly put on full display its corruption, moral cowardice and lust for power. There is no need for a Congress any more.
The country will henceforth be run by a dictator with a rubber stamp judiciary. There will be no rule of law. It's time for all Republican senators and members of the house of representatives to go home. Their job is done and their services are no longer required.
BILL SPILLMAN
FLOYD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.