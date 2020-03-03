The Cult of Trump (Republican party) has shamelessly put on full display its corruption, moral cowardice and lust for power. There is no need for a Congress any more.

The country will henceforth be run by a dictator with a rubber stamp judiciary. There will be no rule of law. It's time for all Republican senators and members of the house of representatives to go home. Their job is done and their services are no longer required.

BILL SPILLMAN

FLOYD

