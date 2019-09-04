Thank you Roanoke Times for your Aug. 20 lead article (Commission delves into gun violence data") on our state's advisory board being held accountable for their reluctance to allow legislation through their gateway. At last pictured "above the fold" are Todd Gilbert R-Shenandoah, Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.

If you are unhappy with the lack of action in reducing gun violence in our state use your power and stop electing people who are just place sitters. Move them on out.

ANN E. HALE

ROANOKE

