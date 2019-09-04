Thank you Roanoke Times for your Aug. 20 lead article (Commission delves into gun violence data") on our state's advisory board being held accountable for their reluctance to allow legislation through their gateway. At last pictured "above the fold" are Todd Gilbert R-Shenandoah, Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.
If you are unhappy with the lack of action in reducing gun violence in our state use your power and stop electing people who are just place sitters. Move them on out.
ANN E. HALE
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.