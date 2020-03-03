What kind of a fine line did Democratic senators walk on impeachment of William Jefferson Clinton? And who remembers how Democrats trashed the women who came complaining about Slick Willie whereas the women Trump dated complained and Democrats had them one step away from sainthood.
The Ukraine business caught Joe Biden with his hands in the cookie jar and this whole business of impeachment of Trump is meant to divert attention away from Democrats favorite son Joe Biden. "Why, the Democrats have never done anything wrong."
ALBERT SHUMATE
DUBLIN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.