What kind of a fine line did Democratic senators walk on impeachment of William Jefferson Clinton? And who remembers how Democrats trashed the women who came complaining about Slick Willie whereas the women Trump dated complained and Democrats had them one step away from sainthood.

The Ukraine business caught Joe Biden with his hands in the cookie jar and this whole business of impeachment of Trump is meant to divert attention away from Democrats favorite son Joe Biden. "Why, the Democrats have never done anything wrong."

ALBERT SHUMATE

DUBLIN

