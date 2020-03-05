The Roanoke Times published Victoria Cobb’s op-ed (Feb. 12, "The consistent inconsistency of Virginia liberals") concerning the Reproductive Health Protection Act (RHPA), a commonsense bill which will roll back years of unjust, dangerous and politically-motivated restrictions on access to safe, legal abortion care.
In the letter, Cobb made several profoundly deceptive and untrue statements about the bill, using inflammatory rhetoric and disinformation in an apparent attempt to mislead and scare the public. I’d like to take a moment to clarify what this important bill really does.
The Reproductive Health Protection Act simply takes reproductive health decisions out of the hands of politicians and puts them back in the hands of patients and their medical professionals. The RHPAs sole purpose is to remove medically unnecessary restrictions on a woman seeking abortion care, like the forced ultrasound requirement, the 24-hour mandatory waiting period and the proscriptive and biased counseling requirement. These are all anti-choice policies imposed on Virginia’s women over the past several decades by mostly male politicians and which the Virginia medical community (ACOG, Medical Society of Virginia, etc.) concludes have no benefit to patient health and safety. The intention was always and only to shut off access to safe abortion care regardless of an individual’s needs and personal health care choice.
Contrary to Cobb’s claim, the Reproductive Health Protection Act does not contain any provisions relating to parental consent. In reality, the bill is centered around removing political interference between a patient and their medical professional thereby restoring the sanctity and privacy of the patient-provider relationship. A Public Policy Polling survey from Januaryfound that 79% of Virginians support safe, legal abortion access and do not want politicians interfering in a patient’s personal healthcare decisions. That is why we cannot allow dangerous rhetoric and deception to prevent us from building a stronger, more equitable Virginia. The time for the General Assembly to act on protecting reproductive freedom is now and Virginians who came out to vote this past November sent that message loud and clear. For those looking to learn more about the Reproductive Health Protection Act (HB980/SB733), I encourage you to visit Virginia’s Legislative Information Systems website here.
VICTORIA COCHRAN
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.