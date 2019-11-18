As I read about our local youth activists strike for climate a few weeks ago, I couldn’t help but reflect on a couple things. I thought about how I still carried many of the same feelings as when I myself was a teenager worried about global warming; I was in high school when I first watched "An Inconvenient Truth." That film alone did not alert me to the climate crisis, but it certainly highlighted the issue’s importance for me. I’m 30 now, and looking back on my years in college and throughout my twenties, global climate change persisted in my mind as this enormous dilemma over which I had no power or control. And even now, we have not yet effectively addressed the issue!
My heart also went out to all those student activists, and I couldn’t help but feel that I should be using time off from work to be out there striking with them. In the end, I went to work, and I remembered that there were other ways that I would do my own part to support those activists and their/my futures.
Instead, I will ask my representatives to implement policy solutions that experts agree to be the most efficient means to reduce carbon emissions. Such a solution has taken form in Congress as the (bipartisan) Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act, and it would reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 40% in 12 years and achieve 90% reductions by 2050. If you haven’t heard of it, I encourage you to check it out at energyinnovationact.org. While there is no silver bullet to climate change, this policy would be a very significant first step by placing a steadily rising fee on carbon emissions. Since revenues collected from the fees are distributed out fully to U.S. households, we would not see the regressive effects typically associated with a carbon tax. We’d reduce emissions significantly without increasing government spending and while growing the economy. Plus, it’s predictable, and big industry loves that.
We have an opportunity here, why don’t we take it?
INGRID MANS
BLACKSBURG
