I and many other citizens are tired of the political games in the U.S. Congress that keep our representatives and senators from the important business of running the country. Even Morgan Griffith has weighed in on this issue. He is concerned that Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Perhaps she is simply mirroring the behavior of Mitch McConnell who has refused to bring before the Senate a great number of legislative issues passed by the House and referred to the Senate for action. Is Mitch McConnell's only purpose in life to support the White House and stymie any legislative activities that might ruffle the President's feathers?
Let the elected representatives and senators remember that their jobs require them to support and defend the Constitution, not a particular party or president!
LINDA VANLUIK
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.