I and many other citizens are tired of the political games in the U.S. Congress that keep our representatives and senators from the important business of running the country. Even Morgan Griffith has weighed in on this issue. He is concerned that Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Perhaps she is simply mirroring the behavior of Mitch McConnell who has refused to bring before the Senate a great number of legislative issues passed by the House and referred to the Senate for action. Is Mitch McConnell's only purpose in life to support the White House and stymie any legislative activities that might ruffle the President's feathers?

Let the elected representatives and senators remember that their jobs require them to support and defend the Constitution, not a particular party or president!

LINDA VANLUIK

ROANOKE

