In response to Governor Northam's "Phase One" reopening of most areas of Virginia, I maintain that there is no “safe reopening” that can occur at this point in the pandemic. Dr. Northam admitted that the state has to be ready for a potential surge in cases in response to the partial reopening. “Cases” are infants, children, and adults of all ages who become ill with COVID 19. “Safe” is not an adjective that applies to more people becoming infected, unwittingly spreading the virus to others before they become overtly sick, and pushing our health care system and its staff to their limits. At this point our local hospitals in the New River and Roanoke Valley areas have not been overwhelmed with COVID 19 patients. We need to maintain that status quo.
This premature and dangerous “reopening” is not in the best interest of our state or its citizens, and will surely translate into deaths of a special category of citizens who have no choice whether to shelter or not – our emergency services and hospital workers.
I find it shocking that our own governor, a physician, is promoting “reopening” when he knows full well that it will cost more lives.
Do we really want to test what it takes to totally overwhelm the capacity of our local healthcare systems? Jobs and the economy are undoubtedly important, but not at the expense of our stressed healthcare workers who are there for every citizen that needs treatment. We must stay “closed” for those who stay open and ready 24/7 to care for us!
Virginians’ lives are our most precious assets.
TINA SMUSZ
CATAWBA
Smusz is retired from 27 years of medical practice in Emergency Medicine and Palliative Care. She lives in Catawba.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.