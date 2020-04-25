As a long-time Roanoke City resident, I am asking Roanoke City officials to reopen our greenways immediately. You usually tout our greenways as an important asset but then close it arbitrarily as soon as there is a problem.
This knee jerk reaction to a new situation with the coronavirus distancing/group size was bureaucratic overkill. Please note the Salem greenway remains open and is in full use, appropriately, and by a lot of us Roanokers.
In this difficult and atypical time, we citizens need to be able to use all of our resources. Maybe some of us need a reminder of the rules. Most of us would like to be able to enjoy some fresh air and nice scenery along our own greenways.
VICKI STAUFFER
ROANOKE
