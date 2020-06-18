I understand the rage and hatred against the wonton killer of George Floyd because I share those emotions. The reaction to the murder right now is compelling Roanoke City Council’s stand to remove the monument in Lee Plaza to Robert E. Lee. There is a different perspective. As a former Latin teacher, I am grateful to archaeologists in the past and present for preserving monuments for the sake of preserving history and all that it can teach us. I am pleased that Botetourt County did not change its name after the Revolutionary War, since Lord Botetourt was on the “wrong side of history.” Nor did we change the name of the Pamunkey River to reflect present power. We did not erase them from Virginia history. The cruelest act is to make a people disappear from the story of humankind. What can we do instead of removing a monument? Make chokeholds in Virginia illegal as a police tool. In public school civics courses invite police spokespersons to explain police/public relations and the interdependence between the two. Tie the consequence to the crime in order to prevent a reoccurrence.
A memorial’s purpose is to honor deserving individuals and groups in their time. History always shifts and changes. No matter. The memorials give immortality to the subjects, but judgment could change from generation to generation. Robert E. Lee lived. Erasing his monument is an act unworthy of a mature and civilized community.
One last thing. The fact that the City of Roanoke was established after the Civil War has no bearing on the matter. People lived here and fought in the war. They are buried here. There are Confederate soldiers in the City Cemetery and in a graveyard off Orange Avenue, although I have not seen it. Removing a monument because of changed conditions a century and a half later breaks the trust of the past with future generations. That act of removal would be a serious mistake.
GAIL TANSILL LAMBERT
ROANOKE
