A question for members of the U.S. Congress: do you REALLY want Donald Trump to represent the Republican Party for another four years? If this comes to pass, you will eventually turn on him like a pack of hungry dogs to salvage what’s left of your party and your personal reputations after he's done incalculable damage to this country and it’s Constitution.

Honor your pledge and remove this national embarrassment and international hazard when it matters - NOW!

TED ELLMORE

BLACKSBURG

