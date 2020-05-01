Peter Hain seems to be in a rage about Joe Biden lying! ("Puzzled by Biden," April 8 commentary)
Hain, a product of the CIA culture has, not for the first time, overlooked some relevant facts. Some examples: The Vietnam War, meddling in the politics of Central America and being asleep at the switch during the World Trade Center disaster.
If his goal is to alert us to the perils of lying, how could he have missed the elephant in the bedroom.
Maybe he should stop watching Fox News and be introduced to Donald Trump. Trump gives new meaning to the term lying. Never in our history has any public figure so brazenly lied. And never has there been such an army of sycophants willing to acquiesce in it. New idiom, like Orwellian facts, fake news and alternative facts has entered our language. The Environmental Protection Agency has segued into the Environmental Pollution Agency while the lie of “protection” continues to be projected. Trump proposes changing the National Wildlife Refuge System from a domain that protects wildlife to one that protects exploiters of wildlife.
The American public and indeed the world dismiss most of what he says. His reputation is so bad that waivers from the immigration authorities may be necessary to fill his next appointed post. In three short years America has gone from the place to go to in a time of crisis to the place to avoid. No longer is America seen as the shining light on the hill. When will we hear again words like those expressed by the French after the 9/11 disaster: “Today we are all Americans.”
All of that should be put aside as the electorate goes to the polls, counsels Peter Hain, and worry about Joe Biden lying.
RUDY VIETMEIER
ROANOKE COUNTY
