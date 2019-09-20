An exciting concept, however, with Roanoke's aging population the idea of reimagining 419 is probably dead on arrival, let alone entrenched Blackwater Resources making such an original and creative move.

A more logical and obvious move would be to redevelop the blighted southeast Roanoke area which is literally right next door and within walking distance of the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center. Roanoke city fathers are already redeveloping the downtown area with its innovation district and might more likely see value in southeast redevelopment and its economic advantages to the city. It would be an ideal location for urban housing and associated businesses, large and small.

The city of Roanoke is already home to a younger population given its urban renewal and would more likely be more receptive to further "reimagining."

KAREN LAROSE

ROANOKE

