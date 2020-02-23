The recent controversy in Franklin County reminds of an anecdote from Oscar Wilde’s "Travels in America." In it he tells the story of a western town in which the richest, most prominent citizen was suing the railroad because his copy of the Venus di Milo was delivered with no arms. He goes on to say, this is not what convinced him that America was a cultural wasteland, it was the fact that he won his case.
I graduated from Herndon High School and then went on to study History at George Mason. I had the privilege of having Dr. Joseph L Harsh as both my faculty advisor and teacher for a number of classes. Dr. Harsh (author of many books, including "Confederate Tide Rising") had an encyclopedic, photographic memory and is responsible for many of the narratives at Civil War Battlefields today. He has since passed away and many authors like John Hennessy ("Return to Bull Run") are fellow students of Dr Harsh.
One of the things we learned was that the Confederate flag was 57 inches square with a 7-inch wide blue stripes intersecting in the center and that all of the stars are oriented slightly different from every other star, because after all it was all about state’s rights.
I am not sure about what they teach in Franklin County now, but back in the day, Fairfax County Schools taught that while all squares are rectangles not all rectangles are squares. Just because some company in China had a printing machine and made a knock off version of the Confederate flag that is a rectangle with all the stars oriented in the same direction is not heritage. A Chinese rectangle is not heritage. This is a modern version of the Venus di Milo having no arms: 57 inches square with a 7-inch blue stripe and stars oriented uniquely is heritage.
“Old Jube” being from Franklin County is history and heritage, but yahoos running around with Chinese rectangles are merely rebels without a clue.
MICHAEL LA VEAN
WINCHESTER
