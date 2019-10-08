Every day at AT&T, we strive to deliver quality content and cutting-edge services to customers. We’re investing in our networks to keep them connected and launching new products to keep them entertained.
Our customers expect to have access to TV programming at a fair price. That is why Congress needs to reauthorize the Satellite Act (STELAR). If STELAR sunsets, more than 870,000 satellite subscribers will lose access to network TV programming, including rural customers, tailgaters at sporting events, camper and RV users and long-haul truckers. These customers have legally received these channels for years thanks to STELAR and should be able to continue watching them.
We hope you will join us in calling for Congress to stand up for TV viewers nationwide.
Visit www.NoTVBlackouts.com for more information.
VINCE APRUZZESE
PRESIDENT, AT&T VIRGINIA
RICHMOND
