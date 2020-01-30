Congress is debating whether to impeach POTUS Don 'the Con' Trump for attempts to persuade Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Forget the Ukraine debacle; why shouldn't he be impeached for the following:
I. Lying to the public he swore to serve. The POTUS lies to us constantly and without reservation. That is because he knows he can and no one holds him accountable. We would not tolerate a spouse, friend, family member or superior lying to us constantly. Why should we have to put up with our POTUS lying to our face.
II. Conduct unbecoming of a POTUS. The constant petty, childish twittering. The silly and foolish nicknames for anyone and everyone that doesn't stroke his enormous ego or who refuse to cower to his demands (no one calls him 'Helmet Hair' or President Bone Spurs). No other president has openly called others SOBs or called policies he doesn't agree with b.s. Would you want your kids to display the same behavior? The POTUS should be an example, not an embarrassment!
III. Failing to keep his promises. We are still waiting for Mexico to pay for the wall. We are still waiting to see his tax returns. We are still waiting for him to sue all of the women who accused him of sexual assault. We are still waiting to see his plan to fix health care. We are still waiting for him to fix inner-city crime problems ("What have you got to lose!" by voting for me). We are still waiting for him to balance the budget (he said it would be so easy and would accomplish it during his first term in office). We are still waiting for him to play less golf than Barrack Obama ("I will be too busy working to play golf").
These are just a few reasons to impeach other than Ukraine. Some may argue that lying to the public he serves, unbecoming conduct, and not keeping promises do not constitute high crimes and misdemeanors and are therefore unimpeachable behavior. If that is the case, then maybe its time to change the Constitution.
GEORGE WILSON JR.
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.