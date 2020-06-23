The Trump island of supporters is beginning to shrink, rightfully so. With achievements which range from lackluster to disastrous, reasons to defend his pathological behavior are evaporating.
His words and actions of June 1 and 2 where he swept protesters away in order to do a photo-op at St. Johns, then later posed gratuitously at the Saint John Paul II shrine pretty well tell you all you need to know about this President. His pose with the Bible in his hand was that of a hypocrite and was an offense to religious worship. It represents and summarizes his lack of character, his lack of empathy, his racism, his failure and inability/unwillingness to even attempt to heal America. Continuing to support and attempting to defend Donald Trump will only continue this country’s decline.
And finally, here is a thought for Representative Cline: It is quite possible to buy and peddle a brand without buying the man who has ruined the brand. Please have the courage to speak out about Trump's divisive actions.
K.A. ROCKETT
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
