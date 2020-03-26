I appreciated your editorial about the issues of gasoline verses electric-powered cars ("How to pay for roads?," March 7), and I would like to add some more considerations.
There are several reasons for consumers to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle.
For example, there are “true believers” who will purchase such a vehicle because of their unwavering commitment toward our environment.
Another reason is an economic one based on personal self-interest. For example, these consumers calculate the cost/benefit of the transaction. Government tax benefits and other incentives affect this decision by reducing the initial purchase price of a vehicle. However, the long term benefit is the savings between the cost of gasoline versus the cost of electricity. To summarize, if an electric car costs less over the long run, then a purchaser would have a stronger incentive to buy an electric car over a gasoline powered one.
You cited Norway as an example where 50% of new car sales are electric. Two pertinent factors apply here. Hydroelectric power is abundant and relatively cheap in Norway. Also the current average cost per gallon of gasoline there is around $6.80. As you wrote California has the highest percentage of electric vehicles on the road. According to AAA average gasoline prices there are $3.50 per gallon. AAA figures the current average price for gasoline in Virginia at $2.17 per gallon. Based on these gas prices a consumer in Norway or California would have a higher incentive to buy electric than Virginians do.
Naturally, as Richmond increases the gas tax to help to pay for I-81 improvements, the incentive to go electric will increase. Because electric car owners pay no gasoline tax, this further enhances the choice to go electric. As you noted a possible governmental policy would be to tax electric vehicle owners based on mileage driven. That of course would add to the cost of electric car ownership. However, an unintended consequence of such a policy would be to reduce the number of electric vehicles on the road and thus to tip the balance in favor of gas-powered cars with their concomitant increased greenhouse emissions. This is a conundrum that politicians will have to solve.
JEFF GRAF
BLACKSBURG
