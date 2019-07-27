It’s apparent to me that Fuzzy Minnix has graduated with honors from the NRA’s School of Propaganda. In his editorial (“Fuzzy, it’s all your fault,” July 3 commentary) he promotes the oft repeated mantra of the NRA that the passage of any gun control legislation will ultimately lead to the banning of all firearms. In his article he also makes at least one other patently false statement; his claim that some states have already made it illegal to own guns.
I often wonder when (if ever) otherwise sensible people will understand and acknowledge that all the majority of citizens in this country are asking for are reasonable, common sense gun laws. Most everyone agrees as to what common sense gun laws are; universal background checks, banning military style rifles, large capacity magazines, bump stocks and silencers. In this country, in this state, no one of any legitimacy, no legislative body, is calling for anything beyond that and anyone or any organization that says otherwise is simply lying.
JIM CLIFTON
SALEM