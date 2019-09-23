According to Dan Casey’s August 27 column, “DMV advises acting soon if you need a Real ID”, Congress enacted a law in 2005 that will require me to get a “Real ID” driver’s license in order to fly or enter a secured federal building Oct. 1, 2020. No matter that the state of VA knows who I am, where I am and has given me a valid driver’s license for the last 40 plus years and one which doesn’t expire for five years.
So…I will need to apply in person at a DMV office, taking with me a U.S. birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport, a Social Security card or W-2 form, or a two-month-old or less utility bill and a Virginia driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, learner’s permit or DMV-issued ID card displaying my name and current Virginia residential street address, to name a few options. If I’m lucky, I’ll get it right the first time…..and will get the privilege of paying a one-time charge of $10 plus the $32 driver’s license renewal fee.
I suppose this is a safety requirement to fly although TSA would have already scanned both my person and my luggage. I don’t believe you can get into a federal building without first passing through a metal detector.
All of this from a Congress that can’t, no won’t, pass background checks and licensing requirements to purchase weapons that are being used to murder innocent people every day. It looks like an airplane is going to be a safer place than my neighborhood school, movie theater, church, shopping center or highway.
Really?
COLLEEN HERNANDEZ
SALEM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.