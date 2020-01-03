I'd like to thank The Roanoke Times editorial writers for their thoughtful and well-written editorials of late. I consider myself fortunate to have a local newspaper that not only covers local events but makes the time to write timely and thought-provoking editorials that link local history and perspectives with national issues and vice versa.
I've been particularly impressed in recent weeks, as our public discourse has become so polarized, to read calm, civil and fact-based pieces on your editorial page, in contrast to many of the readers' letters. I don't expect you to publish this letter, but I want you to know that this reader appreciates your work.
PEGGY LAYNE
BLACKSBURG
