Fed Chair Powell warned Congress that $1 trillion budget deficits are unsustainable. Remember Trump promised to eliminate the federal debt, or halve it, during his presidential run? Under Trump the deficit doubled - creating over $3 trillion in new debt, expected to balloon according to non-partisan estimates.
Trump's "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" (TCJA) alone added a projected $1.8 trillion to the debt. Who benefited from this taxpayer give-away? Mostly corporations and millionaires. Business investment has actually fallen since Trump's tax law passed.
While Trump is busy slashing programs designed to help average Americans, the Federal Reserve Bank noted that for the first time, U.S. household debt now exceeds $14 trillion: student debt increased to $1.51 trillion (end of 2018) as Trump proposed killing the student loan forgiveness program; debt of auto loans rose to $1.33 trillion with 5% of auto loans now 90 days delinquent, credit card debt rose to a record $930 billion - delinquencies rose to 8.36%, an 18-month high.
Trump proposed sharp reductions of $182 billion in SNAP funding over the next 10 years, while significantly tightening eligibility requirements for recipients - how does this help average Americans? Trump again promised in the February 2020 State of the Union address, "we will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare" while proposing $1.6 trillion less in future health care spending.
His budget includes a proposed $800 billion cut to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid - $135 billion from Medicare prescription drugs, and tens of billions from the Social Security program. Additionally, Trump wants cuts to global health programs - during a Corona virus crisis - and a 25% reduction in funding to deter Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.
Trump supporters should take note of Trump's priorities as laid out in his proposed budget - help for the billionaires, the well connected, corporate elites and craven donors paying $580,600 per couple for a dinner with Trump this weekend. I suggest doubters read his actual $4.8 trillion budget proposals for themselves.
S.A. MILLER
HARDY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.