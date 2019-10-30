I am writing to you to convey why I support Sheriff Orange for re-election on November 5.
This is my first time publicly supporting a candidate in any office, and my first letter to a newspaper, but, after witnessing the strong character of Joseph “Eric” Orange, I feel it is my duty to inform the citizens of Roanoke County.
It is with great pride to say I have known Sheriff Orange for 11 years, and in this time I have grown to respect him for who he is and what he stands for. His motto has always been "others before self" and I have personally seen those words put into action on many occasions. He has lived his life to “Be the change he wants to see in the world."
Long before he became Sheriff of Roanoke County, he served as a member of the United States Army. As a husband, he serves as a loving, loyal partner in every aspect of their marriage. His greatest passion is being a father to his three children and helping to mold them into kind, caring people. He serves his church tirelessly as deacon and teacher. His love for his community is shown through his faithful involvement in schools and recreation. His years of devotion to the Special Olympics carries a special place in my heart.
Sheriff Orange has surpassed all the promises he made four years ago. One of his greatest achievements is the Inside Out program where inmates take college classes through Roanoke College at no cost to the county. This program allows prisoners to earn college credit to prepare to be productive citizens upon release and re-enter the work force with a degree. He also introduced the first two publicly owned drug take back boxes in Southwest Virginia and disposed of 1,000 plus pounds of unused prescriptions to date. Another accomplishment is his addition of three deputy resource officers to Roanoke County Public Schools. As a 26 year employee of RCPS, I appreciate his presence and devotion to our students and teachers alike.
I stand proud behind our Sheriff and wish him a long career. God Bless him.
RUTH C. OVERFELT
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.