In support of Senator David Suetterlein who is fighting in the Virginia Senate to increase our access to quality healthcare in the region and lower our costs.
* David increased access to quality eye care at lower costs by leading the effort to allow optometrists to perform eye procedures that they have been trained to do and most states already allowed. Despite significant opposition, David was able to bring people together and win unanimous bipartisan support for this important legislation. Now Virginians can get these procedures performed with less wait time and often at a lower cost.
*When the Governor tried to use the budget to close Catawba Hospital, David rallied support inside the Senate across Virginia to reverse the Governor's action and keep Catawba and its important mental health services in operation. Four years later, Catawba is expanding these services.
*David is an enthusiastic legislative supporter of investing in brain research at Virginia Tech Carilion in Roanoke.
*David is leading the fight to bring a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to LewisGale Medical Center in Salem. It's critical that we provide mothers and babies the same level of NICU access that exists in the rest of Virginia and David is fighting to make that happen.
*We have the chance to keep Senator David Suetterlein fighting for us by voting to re-elect him on November 5.
JOE BLACKSTOCK
ROANOKE
