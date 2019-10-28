For eight years, from 1994 to 2002, I commuted from my home in Newport to Roanoke City Schools. The morning commute on I-81 at 6 a.m. would be okay but if I didn’t leave my job by 3:45 p.m. I had to find an alternate route home because the traffic on the interstate would be unbearable. Today, the story is even worse, with an increase in the number of vehicles and more time spent on what seems to be a parking lot and not an interstate highway.
The lost hours that could be spent working or with family weigh on us all, but there is an even greater cost. Traffic is so commonplace it is easy to forget, or ignore, that when we are sitting in line on I-81, it is because something terrible happened at the front of that line to one of our neighbors. On Virginia’s stretch of I-81, accidents were up 3.5% in 2018 - to 131,848, resulting in 819 fatalities. Montgomery County alone accounts for 1,823 accidents - and 14 lives lost.
Senator John Edwards wrote an op-ed in this paper in March decrying the General Assembly’s failure to pass his bill to fix I-81 - and later that month the Governor took action in his budget amendments, creating a commission to oversee improvements to I-81 and raising $826.8 million for I-81 over the next six years, without implementing tolls.
While this significant funding will help, VDOT has asked for $4.3 billion for needed improvements, $2.2 billion of which it says are critically needed. We need to re-elect Senator Edwards so he can continue to build urgency behind this issue, because we cannot live our lives on a road so dangerous and time consuming and so in need of repair and improvement.
BECKY HEPLER
NEWPORT
