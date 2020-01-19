I very much enjoyed Jay Foster’s letter that appeared in the Sunday, Jan. 12, edition of The Roanoke Times, "A shareholder’s view of Impeachment." Making the analogy that our government can be viewed as if a large corporation is both a creative and perhaps a practical way of thinking about the sham impeachment.

Unfortunately, my fellow Christiansburg High grad is making the same mistake many have and that is to confuse the manufactured charges from a disgruntled group of Board Members as “facts”. There is simply no proof that our CEO engaged in a quid pro quo on company time. No credible, free thinking, professional HR department would terminate any employee based on the “evidence” presented by the unbalanced members of our Board.

We shareholders should hope that our more productive Board Members recognize the difference between “facts” and the rantings of a group of Board Members that still can’t recover from an election they lost in 2016. Shareholders should indeed unite and work to reelect our CEO and elect a Board that will Make the Company Great Again.

MONTY WENK

ROANOKE

Load comments