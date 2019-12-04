Ranked Choice Voting must be incorporated in all 50 states and in all elections (primary and general). It is currently used in at least 12 states.
Here is how it works. The voters rank their candidates. If a candidate gets less than a majority, then the candidate with the least amount of first place votes has his or her second votes distributed to the remaining candidates. This process continues until a candidate has the majority of votes and is declared the winner.
Rank Choice Voting is an excellent option for voters. While a firm supporter of an establishment party candidate expecting to get at least 40% will probably have no need to exercise this option, the voters who have an affinity for third party and independent candidates will prefer this. If their "underdog" candidate loses, then their second place vote will go to in all likelihood a major party candidate of their choice.
Rank Choice Voting will prevent that no vote is wasted and people do not have to pick the "lesser of the two evils."
Broader based measures such Rank Choice Voting, Top Two Open Primary, expansion of the electoral system, and redistricting the state senate districts are desperately needed reforms.
Filtration based measures also needed to establish the proper representative democracy needed to bring back the constitutional republic. Ending secret ballots, demanding strict ID and address proof at the time of registration and voting, as well as eliminating unnecessary elections for public servants who have nothing to do with the lawmaking process are the best means also to re-establish public and divided governance.
HARSHA SANKAR
COVINGTON
