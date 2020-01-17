This morning I was out early walking my dog. It's "garbage pick up day" here in Raleigh Court. The bright blue bins are out (recyclables). Because most of my neighbors RECYCLE, many of the lids are propped open because they are overflowing.

I saw a rake sticking out of one, a vacuum cleaner out of another, a pair of boots, plastic bags full of wrapping paper and a broken shovel in others that I passed.

Please, neighbors, go to RoanoeVA.gov/Recycles to see what can actually be recycled.

When we don't take the time to put the CORRECT things into these bins, we are NOT doing our part as good stewards of the earth.

(And please, while I've got your attention, pick up the poop your dog leaves around town. I see it every time I walk!)

NANCY TRUSSELL

ROANOKE

