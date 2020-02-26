Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates

The Honorable Eileen Filler-Corn:

Read the editorial of the Feb. 20 Roanoke Times and fulfill your party's promise to the people of Virginia. Bring out the constitutional amendment on Gerrymandering (SJ18) for a vote.

Don't listen to the advice of those who want the party in power to continue slicing and dicing voting districts for their own power and personal self-aggrandizement. I urge and implore you to do the right thing for our Commonwealth. The citizens of Virginia need no less than your best.

BEN CRAWFORD

BLACKSBURG AARP CHAPTER AND ONEVIRGINIA2021

BLACKSBURG

