Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates
The Honorable Eileen Filler-Corn:
Read the editorial of the Feb. 20 Roanoke Times and fulfill your party's promise to the people of Virginia. Bring out the constitutional amendment on Gerrymandering (SJ18) for a vote.
Don't listen to the advice of those who want the party in power to continue slicing and dicing voting districts for their own power and personal self-aggrandizement. I urge and implore you to do the right thing for our Commonwealth. The citizens of Virginia need no less than your best.
BEN CRAWFORD
BLACKSBURG AARP CHAPTER AND ONEVIRGINIA2021
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.