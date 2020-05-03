There is an elephant in the room now that we are all on lock-down/self-quarantining for the duration — until JUNE 10th - yipes! How will we fare psychologically? How will our personalities be changed when this over?
I can't help but wonder what psychological effects we are noticing in ourselves and those around us as we experience friend deprivation, theater deprivation and all the curses that go with not being able to move about freely. I have noticed mild hysteria in otherwise strong, independent friends who are usually secure and completely self-reliant. That's only one form of concern. I'm sure it takes many other forms as well. (I, personally find myself crying at intervals when I hear of an official who is stricken.) I don't know what psychologists would say in the face of this unusual and terrifying situation - with all its unknowns and threats to us all. Can we hold up? How are we already changed?
We don't know where the virus is lurking and in whom. We don't really know if we are completely protected even if we ATTEMPT to follow all the best advice there is out there. Perhaps the worst unknown variable is the time-line. How long will this really last? How long will we be in danger? What will this really feel like if we are sick and what does it feel like to be on a ventilator? Will help be available and will it come if and when we need it? At this point victims are largely nameless, anonymous to the public.
HELEN HUBLER
DALEVILLE
