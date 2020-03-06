On Saturday, Feb. 15, I rallied outside of Check into Cash in Christiansburg to show support for the Virginia Fairness in Lending Act, HB 789 and SB 421. These bills seek to enact protections for those using short-term loans, often also called payday loans. Predatory lenders for too many years have been allowed to charge interest rates on short-terms in excess of 200%, devastating regular Virginians. Virginia consumers deserve more and predatory lenders deserve to have regulations placed on them to limit their abilities to hurt consumers.
Alongside of members of Virginia Organizing, the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and the Coalition for Justice, we celebrated at our rally that HB 789 and its companion bill, SB 421 passed in both the Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia State Senate. We thank local representatives, Delegate Rush and Delegate Hurst for voting yes on HB 789. We also thank Senators Edwards and Suetterlein for voting yes on SB 421. The bills have now reached crossover, where the bills passed by the House and Senate are sent to the other body to be considered. Although HB 789 and SB 421 were passed by their respective bodies, they still must be passed in the other chamber. We encourage our delegates to continue to vote yes on the companion bills as they enter crossover.
We need to stand together as Virginians and tell lenders that they cannot use predatory practices. I urge you to contact your representatives and tell them to vote YES on HB 789 and SB 421.
HANNAH BOOREN
CHRISTIANSBURG
