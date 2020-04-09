Congress needs to include Amtrak and public transit systems when it structures the corporation aid program to cope with the coronavirus recession.

For those of us in and around the New River Valley, this makes especially good sense because we can travel by train from Roanoke to Charlottesville, Washington or the Northeast without being crammed like sardines into a tiny airline cabin. On the train we can easily maintain the recommended arms-length distancing – and needn't worry that fog or a thunderstorm will prevent our departure. I would bet you that anyone who flies much can tell of a weather delay in Roanoke.

Keeping trains and transit viable is good policy anytime, because they are so efficient in use of energy. Now, with months of a tightening economy ahead of us, it becomes imperative to protect train and transit for all who haven't the luxury of flight.

JOHN HOPKINS

FLOYD

