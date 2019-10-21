In Virginia as well as across our nation, there is a trend of moving away from diesel and toward cleaner fuels in the school bus industry. In fact, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Sept. 24 he was setting aside $20 million of Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust funds for deployment of electric school buses in Virginia, with a “small reserve” for propane.
While this is good news because it’s clear Gov. Northam is committed to making school transportation healthier, propane is the better option right now.
There are more than 18,000 propane school buses on American roads, transporting over one million kids to school each day in almost 1,000 school districts. In Virginia, that includes the cities of Virginia Beach and Newport News, and Chesterfield, Isle of Wight, Westmoreland and Roanoke counties.
Propane buses are as clean, if not cleaner, when you factor in the emissions from coal-fired power plants. A propane school bus also costs three to four times less than an electric school bus. Any additional budget can go toward hiring more teachers or increasing teacher salaries.
With a range of up to 400 miles on a single fueling, propane buses provide the distance that school systems need to get through daily routes and after school events. Electric buses are capable of a maximum of 120 miles on a single charge. Fueling a propane bus takes only minutes, not hours like the time it takes to recharge an electric bus.
While electric school buses are one opportunity for emission reductions, I encourage the state’s school districts and contractors to take a hard look at propane buses.
TUCKER PERKINS
PRESIDENT AND CEO
PROPANE EDUCATION & RESEARCH COUNCIL
WASHINGTON, D.C.
