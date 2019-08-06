He said Mexico would pay for a wall. Mexico didn't. He said the middle class would get a massive tax cut. It didn't but the wealthiest did. He said he would drain the swamp. He didn't but he did add a bog of his own riddled with scandal.
He said he would hire the best people. He didn't. Some left in scandal. Some left for lying and getting caught. Some left for using taxpayers money for personal use. Some left for ethical reasons. In fact there are about a dozen cabinet positions that have not been filled.
He said he would spend so much time working in the White House that he wouldn't have time for golf. He didn't. In fact he has spent less time in the White House and more time playing golf than any president in recent history. He said he would have Hillary prosecuted. He didn't because the Justice Department found she did not break any laws.
He said he would end the Affordable Care Act and give everyone better health insurance. He didn't. He said he would fix the immigration problem. He didn't. In fact, there are more problems now than before he took office. He said he would divest his financial interests. He didn't. Instead he has personally made millions since he became president.
He said he would release his tax returns. He didn't. He campaigned that he would "Make America Great Again." He didn't because he didn't have to. It was a real insult to all Americans because America has always been great.
The simple truth is that Donald J. Trump is a blatant liar when his campaign says "Promises Made Promises Kept."
DAVID B. PHILLIPS
RADFORD