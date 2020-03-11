In his Feb 27. commentary ("Raising the price on school and road construction"), Chris Braunlich attacks bills pending in the Virginia General Assembly that would establish prevailing wages on public works projects and give governments the ability to use project labor agreements (PLAs) on important capital projects.
Braunlich attacks both initiatives as nothing but payback to out-of-state special interests, but he should have checked his facts first.
To begin, Virginia's unions are located in Virginia. As business manager of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 980, my Local Union has been based in Virginia for decades, as is the LIUNA Mid-Atlantic Office, LIUNA’s DC-area District Council and two other LIUNA local unions.
Second, PLAs and prevailing wage laws benefit local workers and businesses alike. The primary purpose of prevailing wage laws is to protect local workers from lower-wage, out-of-state workers. Similarly, PLAs have a long record of promoting the hiring of local workers. PLAs are also used to harmonize work rules, control labor costs, eliminate labor disputes and reserve a skilled workforce.
In 2013, Republicans banned Virginia’s government from using these agreements over anti-union ideology. Notwithstanding the ban, the record of PLAs in Virginia is exemplary. For instance, the I-495, I-95 and I-395 HOT Lanes and Phase 1 of the Silver Line Metrorail Extension all were built under PLAs, and all were extremely successful projects with sterling levels of safety. By comparison, the current I-66 HOT Lanes project is woefully behind schedule and $82 million over budget, as is Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which is on track to be about three years delayed and hundreds of millions over budget. Both projects lack PLAs in part due to the current ban.
In short, Braunlich’s thinking is stuck in the past of “Old Virginia.” Fortunately, new thinking now prevails in Virginia’s General Assembly, which rejects the dichotomies of the past that say that “Good for Business” means “Bad for Workers.” My fellow Virginians should join me in supporting PLA and prevailing wage bills for passage into law.
JOHN WEAVER
ROANOKE
