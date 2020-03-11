We know that doctors take a “Hippocratic Oath”before practicing medicine, and it is reassuring when one is sick or injured and needs help. There is ample evidence that today’s progressive Democrats might take an oath as well. It is a “Hypocritic Oath,” but it is hardly reassuring to anyone interested in transparency or truthfulness.
That’s the only way to explain the inability of progressives to remember past policies, or actions, that they now criticize President Trump for — so it’s convenient, and easier for them to rant and lie, rather than admit they are hypocrites.
But don’t believe me, believe what your own eyes and ears don’t hear or see. How about that Trump/Russian collusion hoax, investigated by Robert Mueller? He found no evidence and we now know that the only collusion was between HRC, Fusion GPS, and Comey’s FBI, with their “leaked” Russian dossier. But have we heard one Democrat admit or even talk about this truth?
And how about the Dems hysteria over the “cruel” killing of Iran’s Soleimani. Did they even once criticize the killing of UBL by Seals, in the middle of night, at his compound in Pakistan? What hypocrites!
Remember the Democratic “hoopla” about how Attorney General Barr was merely a stooge for Trump? But how many of them do you remember criticizing AG Loretta Lynch, when she met Bill Clinton on her plane, while HRC was being investigated for high crimes by the FBI?
As to foreign affairs, we can only wish that the same kind of oversight Trump was criticized for using with Ukraine, could have been used with Iran, before Obama loaded a plane with billions, sending it at night to the Mullahs, who used it to terrorize their neighbors.
Republicans were accused of “talking down” the economy in the past. But listen to Democrats now as they weaponize the coronavirus, hoping that the drop in the stock market will last until the November election, helping “Bernie’s” chances.
If talking the stock market down helps these hypocrites this November, we can only hope they remember those record high numbers. If Bernie is elected, they will never see them again...hello, Cuba!!!
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
