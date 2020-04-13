Has anyone experienced low signal level coming from Channel 7 antenna on top of Poor Mountain besides me? I have noticed in the past few weeks how Channel 7 (ONLY), signal level has dropped compared to the other stations up there on top of the mountain. I use a local HD 4K antenna here and never had a problem until the past month or so just on channel 7.1 digital, channel 10.1 puts out a good solid signal as well as the other 24 digital channels I get from Poor Mountain TV stations. Wondering, could it be the leaves coming out on the trees up there?
Just wondering? Anyone else have this problem?
CARL KESLER
TROUTVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.