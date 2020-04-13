Has anyone experienced low signal level coming from Channel 7 antenna on top of Poor Mountain besides me? I have noticed in the past few weeks how Channel 7 (ONLY), signal level has dropped compared to the other stations up there on top of the mountain. I use a local HD 4K antenna here and never had a problem until the past month or so just on channel 7.1 digital, channel 10.1 puts out a good solid signal as well as the other 24 digital channels I get from Poor Mountain TV stations. Wondering, could it be the leaves coming out on the trees up there?

Just wondering? Anyone else have this problem?

CARL KESLER

TROUTVILLE

