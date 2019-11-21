In response to the Nov. 4 article on the upcoming joint meeting of Roanoke County’s School Board and Board of Supervisors ("Roanoke County school renovations sought") I offer this: Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. James Lane, visits countless schools across the Commonwealth each year. When he visited Roanoke County he was asked if he saw many open-concept classrooms. He said he hadn’t seen even one until that visit.
The open concept classroom designs at Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff are simply not conducive to learning. Consider children with attention difficulties and those with auditory issues, for example. Students without those issues find it difficult to learn in these schools’ challenging classroom environments. Little learners at these schools can’t be rambunctious or sing loudly for fear of being a distraction to their peers and this simply isn’t fair. These students should have the same, developmentally appropriate opportunities as the children in the other 14 elementary schools in Roanoke County.
It’s not prudent for the County to dismiss a small property tax increase out of hand. According to the Commonwealth Institute, just a penny increase in the County’s tax rate could amount to $825,400 more in revenue each year that could be used for a variety of educational needs.
In addition, we must place pressure on the state to properly fund our public schools. Virginia is consistently ranked in the top 10 wealthiest states in the nation and was recently named the top state to do business in. And yet, it’s in the bottom 10 in the nation in per pupil funding. Due to a disinvestment from the state, money that localities once spent on school capital improvements has been shifted to operational costs.
It’s well past time to make meaningful investments in education in Virginia. Students and school faculties need and deserve to learn and work in healthy, safe, inspiring spaces that are conducive to learning.
It’s my hope the Board of Supervisors understands the needs of Roanoke County’s schools and works with the School Board, state legislators and Roanoke County residents to help ensure students get what they need to succeed in the classroom.
LAURA BOWMAN
ROANOKE
