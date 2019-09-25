Some media reports indicate that President Trump's recent behavior has become increasingly irrational. A recent example cited is his obsession with the forecast that Hurricane Dorian would impact Alabama.
I believe that a careful analysis of that situation casts a different light on it.
My understanding is based on two premises. First, the president has an enormous ego and feels that he can never admit to having been mistaken. Second, he considers himself to be a hero, and we all understand the sort of heroes that he admires from his comments regarding John McCain. The president can never allow himself to be "caught."
To the president's credit, in early forecasts of the hurricane, well before it developed into a major storm, and long before it made any landfall, some of the "spaghetti trails" of the various forecast models did suggest that it might cross the Florida peninsula and enter the Gulf of Mexico, threatening all the Gulf states, including Alabama.
But by the time that the storm had intensified, and posed a significant threat, those paths suggested by earlier models were long gone. The president canceled his trip to Poland in order to monitor the storm, and apparently decided that he could best do so from a golf cart. He must have missed several key updated forecasts; perhaps while fuming over a shanked approach shot. But for whatever reason, he obviously did not stay abreast of the more current forecasts.
Then the unthinkable happened -- he was "caught" in his ridiculous warning that Alabama was in danger. Since he could never allow such an eventuality, we were "treated" to his updated forecast, complete with the "cone of possible impact" expanded to include Alabama. I predict that, at some future date, it will be revealed that orders were given from the White House to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that were in support of the president's assertions.
So, far from irrational, President Trump's behavior in this specific incident appears quite rational from his viewpoint.
The question remains, however, is whether we want a president with such a viewpoint.
PETE HAMILTON
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.