I have been a registered Democrat all my life. My mother and father were registered Democrats, actually, my entire family. Its ingrained in me to vote Democrat almost to the point of not even evaluating the candidate. But, after having retired from being in social services and starting my own business with employees, I am voting for President Trump in 2020.
What I am so unclear about is the extreme disdain that people have for our current president. We must remember; he is not a politician. Our country is built on tolerance and freedom. But, as soon as someone doesn’t act in a manner that we are use too, a politician, we are so intolerant that I find it to be amazing. The fact that an ordinary citizen, not a career politician, ran for President of the United States and won, we should be applauding.
I am not discounting that he has qualities that are not polished. For example, my wife went to the doctor, and I said to her after the physician had left, that he didn’t have a good beside manner. She replied, I don’t care, as long as he knows what he is doing. Regarding President Trump, people seem to care more about his beside manner than the fact that he knows what he is doing.
I am not going to repeat his accomplishments because you would have to be like I was as a child, not to know that President Trump is one of the most effective leaders that we have had in 20 years. I know for a fact that my mother just rolled over in her grave.
BEN JOHNSON
ROANOKE
