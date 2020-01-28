I would like to add to John Long's commentary, "Gambling isn't a good bet" (Jan. 9). We moved from Virginia to Colorado in 1991, the year "gaming," casino gambling, was legalized in three towns. One of the towns, Cripple Creek, is the county seat of Teller County where we lived. Over the next 12 years before moving back to Virginia we watched a town die.
Property values skyrocketed and accordingly property taxes. Mom and pop businesses were driven out of business because they could not afford the increased taxes. When we left Colorado, Cripple Creek was a sterile town with only a couple of local businesses. There was one convenience store with gas, one restaurant other than those in the casinos and no grocery store. The headline of an article in the Colorado Springs Gazette read "Cripple Creek has hit the mother load but has lost its soul." Historically, Cripple Creek was a boom or bust mining town.
In addition to the effects from gaming pointed out by Mr. Long, Cripple Creek has to deal with insufficient housing for the influx of employees. Many live in RVs or vacation trailers. Also, a significant increase in traffic to the town results in more accidents and increased pressure on the State Police as well as emergency medical services. Other infrastructure and public services are pressured as well.
Mr. Long points out the social side effects of the proposed gambling initiatives. There are many practical side effects to be considered also. Indeed, gambling is not a good bet.
GARY CONOVER
ROANOKE
