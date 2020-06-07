Re: May 27 Roanoke Times headlines, "Half of Americans say they would not take vaccine," how can that possibly be true since I am an American and I was not asked whether or not I would take the vaccine?
That's the kind of reporting that puts us all in a state of quandary. Who are we supposed to believe? I've checked with 12 other people (all Americans) to see if they were asked if they would take the vaccine and none of them were asked either.
DORIS TURVEY HANSEL
SALEM
